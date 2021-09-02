Included in the department’s Aug. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 20 - Damage to property on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.

Aug. 22 - Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Aug. 23 - Robbery near the intersection of 49th and Winnetka avenues north.

Aug. 25 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 8400 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

Aug. 26 - Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

