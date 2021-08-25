Included in the department’s Aug. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 13 - Theft from vehicle on the 8600 block of Fairview Avenue.

- Arson on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

Aug. 14 - Disorderly conduct on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue and the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Aug. 16 - Residential burglary on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Robbery on the 4300 block Oregon Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 5900 block of Independence Avenue.

Aug. 17 - Domestic assault on the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue.

Aug. 18 - Theft on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of 49th Avenue.

Aug. 19 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

