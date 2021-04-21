Included in the department’s April 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

April 9 - Commercial burglary on the 3200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 10 - Residential burglary on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 7500 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Two incidents of theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 5300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 11 - Damage to property on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

April 12 - Burglary on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North in Crystal.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Damage to property at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

April 13 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of 59th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

April 14 - Damage to property on the 5800 block of Ensign Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

April 15 - Damage to property on the 8300 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Assault on the 5800 block of Decatur Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue.

- Domestic assault on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments