Included in the department’s April 30 to May 6 reports were these incidents:

May 1 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 3 - Damage to property on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 5200 block of Quebec Avenue North.

May 4 - Theft on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.

May 5 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 6 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue.

