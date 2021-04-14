Included in the department’s April 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

April 2 - Damage to property on the 4800 block of Boone Avenue North and on the 7800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

April 3 - Damage to property on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

April 4 - Theft on the 8000 block of 46th Avenue North.

April 6 - Theft on the 3900 block of Maryland Avenue North and on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 7 - Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 8 - Assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

