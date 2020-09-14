Included in the department’s Sept. 4 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 5 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Vandalism on the 8200 block of 39th Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 3900 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Sept. 6 - Theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Sept. 7 - Domestic assault on the 5300 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue.

Sept. 8 - Assault at a park on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue.

Sept. 9 - Commercial burglary on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Sept. 10 - Two instances of commercial burglary on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7500 block of 42nd Avenue.

