Included in the department’s Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 25- Disturbance on the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Sept. 28- Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Sept. 29- Damaged property on the 8400 block of 54th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.

Sept. 30- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments