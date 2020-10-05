Included in the department’s Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 25- Disturbance on the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Sept. 28- Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Sept. 29- Damaged property on the 8400 block of 54th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue North.
Sept. 30- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.