Included in the department’s Sept. 11 to 18 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 11 - Theft on the 9200 block of Northwood Parkway.

- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Sept. 12 - Theft on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 7700 block of 48th Avenue North.

Sept. 13 - Disturbance on the 3900 block of Virginia Avenue North.

Sept. 14 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 7400 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Sept. 15 - Assault on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Theft on the 4600 block of Flag Avenue.

Sept. 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Sept. 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Flag Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

