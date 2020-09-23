Included in the department’s Sept. 11 to 18 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 11 - Theft on the 9200 block of Northwood Parkway.
- Fraud on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Sept. 12 - Theft on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 7700 block of 48th Avenue North.
Sept. 13 - Disturbance on the 3900 block of Virginia Avenue North.
Sept. 14 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 7400 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Sept. 15 - Assault on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Flag Avenue.
Sept. 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Sept. 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Flag Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.