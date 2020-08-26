Included in the department’s Aug. 14 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 14 - Disturbance near the intersection of Gettysburg and 41st avenues north.
- Disturbance on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Aug. 15 - Domestic assault on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Aug. 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Aug. 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 5200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Aug. 18 - Fraud on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
