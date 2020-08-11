Included in the department’s July 31 to Aug. 7 reports were these incidents:
July 31- Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue.
Aug. 1 - Theft and report of a domestic dispute on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- A disturbance on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North and on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Aug. 3 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
-Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
-Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
Aug. 4 - Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Aug. 6 - Theft on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.
Aug. 7 - Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.
