Included in the department’s July 31 to Aug. 7 reports were these incidents:

July 31- Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue.

Aug. 1 - Theft and report of a domestic dispute on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- A disturbance on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North and on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Aug. 3 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

-Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

-Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

Aug. 4 - Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Aug. 6 - Theft on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.

Aug. 7 - Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

