Included in the department’s July 3 to 10 reports were these incidents:

July 4 - Theft from vehicle on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

July 7 - Fraud on the 4600 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

July 8 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance near the intersection of 42nd and Quebec avenues north.

July 9 - Theft on the 4000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on 45th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation near the intersection of 45th and Boone avenues north.

- Fraud on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

