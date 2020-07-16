Included in the department’s July 3 to 10 reports were these incidents:
July 4 - Theft from vehicle on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 7 - Fraud on the 4600 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
July 8 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance near the intersection of 42nd and Quebec avenues north.
July 9 - Theft on the 4000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance on 45th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic situation near the intersection of 45th and Boone avenues north.
- Fraud on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
