Included in the department’s July 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:
July 24-Counterfeit currency at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 25-Theft from vehicle on the 9000 block of 46th Avenue North.
-Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 8700 block of 47th Avenue.
-Residential burglary on the 7300 block of 41st Avenue North.
July 26-Theft from vehicle at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.
July 29-Theft from a residence on the 3900 block of Utah Avenue.
-Theft from a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
July 30-Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4000 block of Nevada Avenue North.
