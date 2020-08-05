Included in the department’s July 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:

July 24-Counterfeit currency at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

July 25-Theft from vehicle on the 9000 block of 46th Avenue North.

-Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 8700 block of 47th Avenue.

-Residential burglary on the 7300 block of 41st Avenue North.

July 26-Theft from vehicle at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.

July 29-Theft from a residence on the 3900 block of Utah Avenue.

-Theft from a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

July 30-Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4000 block of Nevada Avenue North.

