Included in the department’s July 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
July 10-Fraud at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
July 12-Domestic assault at a residence on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.
-Damage to property at a residence on the 4700 block of Utah Avenue North.
July 13-Theft from vehicle at a business on the 5600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
-Theft on the 8400 and 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
July 16-Burglary on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.
