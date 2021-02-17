Included in the department’s Feb. 5 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 6 - Damage to property on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

Feb. 7 - Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

Feb. 8 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 9- Burglary on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North, the 4800 block of Decatur Avenue and the 8900 block of 48th Avenue.

- Terroristic threats on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Feb. 10 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue North.

