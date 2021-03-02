Included in the department’s Feb. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 19 - Disorderly conduct on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Feb. 22 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 9000 block of 44th Circle North.

- Damage to property on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 23 - Theft from vehicle on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Feb. 24 - Theft from vehicle on the 8600 block of Hopewood Lane.

- Theft on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North and on the 7400 block of 53rd Avenue North.

- Burglary on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments