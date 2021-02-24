Included in the department’s Feb. 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North and on the 4900 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Feb. 14 - Damage to property on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
Feb. 15 - Terroristic threats on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.
Feb. 16 - Disorderly conduct on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue.
Feb. 17 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- Property damage on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
