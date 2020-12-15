Included in the department’s Dec. 4 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 4 - Vehicle theft on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 6 - Fraud on the 8800 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.

Dec. 8 - Assault near the intersection of Winnetka and 54th avenues.

- Domestic situation on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Disturbance on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 10 - Damaged property on the 5000 block of Highway 169.

- Robbery on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

