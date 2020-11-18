Included in the department’s Nov. 6 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 7 - Domestic on the 7800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 9 - Robbery on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Nov. 10 - Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 11 - Fraud on the 4500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

Nov. 12 - Two incidents of theft on the 7200 block of 42ned Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Theft on the 7300 block of 40th Avenue.

- Damage to property on the 4600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

Nov. 13 - Theft on the 8000 block of Del Drive.

