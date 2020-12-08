Included in the department’s Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 27- Two instances of theft from vehicle on the 4900 block of Highway 169.

Nov. 28 - Theft on the 8700 block of 47th Avenue.

Nov. 29 - Damaged property report on the 4000 block of Decatur Avenue North.

Nov. 30 - Burglary on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 2 - Disturbance at a park on the 4300 block of Zealand Avenue North.

Dec. 3 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of 52nd Avenue North.

