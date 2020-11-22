Included in the department’s Nov. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 13 - Theft on the 8000 block of Del Drive.

Nov. 16 - Burglary on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

Nov. 17 - Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North and on the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 10500 block of 52nd Avenue.

Nov. 18 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

