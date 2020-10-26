Included in the department’s Oct. 9 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 9 - Fraud on the 4700 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4000 and 3800 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Oct. 10 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
Oct. 11 - Robbery on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 12 - Domestic assault on the 4700 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 8800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 14 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
Oct. 15 - Theft from vehicle on the 7400 block of 42nd Avenue North, near the intersection of 42nd and Quebec Avenue, and at a business on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 16 - Damage to property on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
- Fraud on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 17 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
Oct. 19 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Oct. 20 - Damage to property on the 8300 and 7100 blocks of 42nd Avenue North and on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Oct. 21 - Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Gettysburg Avenue and the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
