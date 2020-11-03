Included in the department’s Oct. 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 23 - Disturbance on the 7100 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Terroristic threats on the 3400 block of Independence Avenue.

Oct. 26 - Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.

Oct. 27 - Four instances of damage to property on the 8400 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Ten instances of theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fraud on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.

Oct. 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fraud on the 8500 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Two instances of damage to property on the 8400 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 5800 block of Ensign Avenue North.

Oct. 29 - Theft from vehicle on the 8600 block of 32nd Place and the 4100 block of Oregon Avenue North.

Oct. 30 - Domestic assault on the 7700 block of 55th Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments