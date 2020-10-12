Included in the department’s Oct. 2 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 2 - Fraud on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 3 - Domestic assault on the 7600 block of 46th Avenue North.
Oct. 5 - Burglary on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft near the intersection of 42nd and Nevada avenues north and on the 4600 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Oct. 7 - Forgery on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North and the 4600 block of Nathan Lane.
Oct. 8 - Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
