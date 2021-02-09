Included in the department’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 29 - Robbery on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

- Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

Jan. 30 - Burglary on the 8800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 4800 block of Utah Avenue North.

Jan. 31 - Theft on the 4100 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Zealand Avenue North and the 7800 block of 45th Avenue North.

Feb. 3 - Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 3400 block of Independence Avenue.

Feb. 4 - Theft on the 4800 block of Virginia Avenue North.

