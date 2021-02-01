Included in the department’s Jan. 22 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 24 - Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Jan. 26 - Damage to property on the 4100 block of Jordan Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 28 - Assault on the 8800 47th Avenue North.

Jan. 29 - Robbery on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

