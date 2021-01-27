Included in the department’s Jan. 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 15- Theft at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.

Jan. 17- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 5100 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

Jan. 19- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Jan. 20- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue (two incidents), the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue and the 8300 block of 49th Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments