Included in the department’s Jan. 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 15- Theft at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue.
Jan. 17- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 18- Theft from vehicle on the 5100 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Jan. 19- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Jan. 20- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue (two incidents), the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue and the 8300 block of 49th Avenue North.
