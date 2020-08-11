Local police departments helped the FBI conduct an investigation that led to the arrest of a Minneapolis man believed to be the suspect in several armed robberies. Derrick Lee Spillman, 39, was charged with four counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Spillman made his initial appearance Aug. 4 before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, on July 30, Spillman used force, violence and fear of injury to commit four armed robberies of businesses throughout the Twin Cities. This includes a gas station on the 7200 block of University Avenue in Fridley; a gas station on the 9400 block of 27th Avenue North in New Hope; a store on the 6500 block of West River Road in Brooklyn Center, and a store on the 2100 block of Lowry Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Approximately $550 was taken from three of the locations, but it is unknown how much was taken from the New Hope gas station. At all locations, Spillman brandished a semi-automatic handgun to compel employees to relinquish cash belonging to the business. After reviewing surveillance video footage, investigators were able to identify Spillman based on distinctive tattoos.
The Hobbs Act, passed by Congress in 1946, allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce. All businesses acknowledged a national headquarters outside of the state of Minnesota.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Minneapolis, Fridley, Brooklyn Center, New Hope and the St. Paul police departments. This case was brought as part of the Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force.
