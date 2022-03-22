Burying power lines underground this year will help New Hope extend a trail next year.
The city plans to pay Xcel Energy $650,000 from its street infrastructure fund to remove overhead power lines on 42nd Avenue between Boone Avenue North and an area west of Gettysburg Avenue North. That price is down from an earlier estimate of about $727,500.
The overhead lines are currently on the south side of 42nd Avenue while the new buried line will be on the north side.
“That’s where they felt that’s the most economical place to put the buried line, and it fits their system for the rest of the corridor to the north and south of 42nd (Avenue),” City Engineer Dan Boyum explained March 14 before a unanimous City Council vote in favor of the project.
Other utilities like CenturyLink – also known as Lumen – and Comcast would also bury their lines alongside the Xcel power lines on the route. The trail would then be extended on the south side of the road in 2023. It would connect to new trails that would span Highway 169 as part of new bridge and interchange upgrades the Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning next year.
While the city is building the trail section, the city would replace a water main along with traffic and pedestrian signals at Boone and 42nd avenues. The city would add new decorative street lights that could host banners and work with Hennepin County on street surface improvements for 42nd Avenue next year.
While burying the power lines, Xcel Energy plans to add a new utility box on the northwest corner of Boone and 42nd avenues. The city purchased that property, which formerly belonged to the nonprofit TreeHouse. The youth-focused nonprofit closed its location at 4201 Boone Avenue North last fall while opening a new location at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5005 Northwest Boulevard in Plymouth.
The city moved to purchase the vacated property, which has an appraised valued at $250,000, with a tentative plan to add two new homes to the site with an estimated combined value of about $800,000.
A cabinet located in the southeast corner of the intersection would be removed as part of the Xcel Energy project.
While Mayor Kathi Hemken asked if Xcel Energy could bury the cabinet, Boyum said that would not be possible.
“They do need to come to a point where they have that all these connections above ground that they maintain and operate on a system,” Boyum said.
Councilmember Jonathan London indicated a preference to keep a box on the southeast corner, noting the city’s plan for houses on the northwest corner. Boyum said a cabinet on the northwest corner is not ideal but said Xcel Energy had indicated it would be necessary with the plan to move the power lines to the north side of the street.
Xcel Energy representatives also indicated that overhead power lines will continue to be used to bring power to homes along 42nd Avenue North, with a pole placed outside the right-of-way for the avenue for that reason, according to a city staff report.
“If those property owners want to bury their power lines at this same time, they will need to work with their own electrician and coordinate work with Xcel Energy,” the staff report says.
Three Rivers trail plan
Elsewhere in the city, the Three Rivers Park District is working on a plan to create a north-south trail through New Hope. Marge Beard, the commissioner for the park district who represents New Hope and a number of other area cities, alluded to the trail during an update on district activities for the New Hope City Council March 14.
A New Hope city document from January described the trail as a recreational corridor that would stretch from the Minnesota Valley State Trail in Bloomington to the Crystal Lake Regional Trail in Crystal at Becker Park.
The park district had planned to build the trail along the Canadian Pacific Railway but determined that would not be feasible for most of the north-south corridor.
“Alternative routes will need to be identified and studied to determine which option best balances feasibility, cost, private property impacts, and safety,” the report says.
A timeline anticipated route identification work in an area that includes New Hope to proceed this spring with an assessment of the route and public engagement in June and July. Route review and approval would occur in the August and September time frame.
Notes from the park district say that Canadian Pacific “has not been a supportive partner to date.”
Beard noted the trail name had previously referred to as the Canadian Pacific Rail Regional Trail.
“Since we’re not exactly sure where it’s going to be in that north-south corridor, we’ve detached from that name,” Beard said. “We’re continuing to work on a solution for a north-south trail.”
The trail would extend for 21 miles and would travel through Bloomington, Edina, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, New Hope and Crystal.
“The trail will fill a critical north-south gap in the regional trail system and provide a highly desirable recreation amenity to adjacent communities and the greater region,” according to the online Three Rivers Park District project description. “Once complete, the trail route will provide an exclusively off-road trail experience for an estimated 305,000 users.”
The public comment period will run March 26 through April 26. For details, visit threeriversparks.org/page/canadian-pacific-rail-regional-trail-master-plan.
