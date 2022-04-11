New Hope’s Hidden Valley Park will be in the spotlight this year as it gains new playground equipment.
A tot area at the park, located at 32nd and Boone avenues, is relatively new after the city replaced it in 2017 following an arson event. However, the rest of the playground equipment is the oldest in the city, dating back to 1998.
The City Council approved plans for the project and an advertisement for bids for the work during a March 28 meeting. The cost is estimated at about $318,000, with about $149,000 of that going toward the equipment itself and the installation.
More than $128,000 of the rest of the cost relates to site work, including the replacement of a large playground container, edging on the tot area container, a path leading from the trail to each container, pads for two new benches and a pad for a picnic table. A retaining wall replacement is listed as a bid alternate.
The project could also include replacing a concrete walkway around a warming house for an additional estimated cost of about $38,000, although a city staff report said budget constraints could prevent that work from going forward.
The tot area has wood fiber mulch that will remain in place. In the larger area, the city will reuse existing sand, placing it underneath new wood fiber and a layer of fabric.
Neighbors told the city they still wanted a sandy area at the playground.
“They’re used to that sand that they had in that existing large container, and they said, ‘Can we still have an element of that sand?’” City Engineer Dan Boyum said. “So, that’s part of that work.”
The city mailed out a survey to residents nearby in the fall and used results to inform designers’ plans.
A committee with representatives from the neighborhood, Flagship Recreation, Stantec, the council, the New Hope Citizen Advisory Commission and city staff picked a color scheme for the playground equipment after presenting options to residents. An illustration appears to show lime-green equipment interspersed with shades of teal and aquamarine. The equipment includes slides, swings, climbing areas and other attractions.
Boyum noted that a young girl drew a picture of a zip line she would like to be included. A small version has been incorporated into the planned layout.
With the use of a Hennepin County grant awarded last year, parks maintenance staff will install two benches. A new park sign will be installed this summer. City staff will also handle the removal of existing playground equipment.
Because a long-lasting cement curb will be built around the playground area as part of the work, future projects on the site should not be as expensive because small sections of the curb could be replaced instead of an entire container area, according to Boyum.
“We might have a little patch that we might have to have, but in general that concrete curb should be able to last and then we won’t have to replace it in the future,” Boyum said.
Only one other park, Fred Sims Park, currently lacks a concrete curb container.
Boyum anticipated that the council would review bids for the project Monday, May 9. Construction would begin this spring and would mostly wrap up this summer. Some final restoration activity could occur in the fall or spring 2023.
Councilmember Jonathan London questioned the possibility of replacing a retaining wall given the potential cost, which Boyum estimated at about $57,000.
“We redo parks on a regular basis, and I’m constantly hoping for 50% or higher of the budget to go into the actual equipment that the kids can use, not projects that require a bunch of cement and curbing and whatever that take up the majority of the cost of the project,” London said.
A new wall with larger blocks would better handle weathering and would last longer, Boyum said. He suggested that if left alone, the existing wall might deteriorate to the point that city officials in five or 10 years might wish they had replaced it in 2022. He noted that the council can make a final decision on the wall when they receive the bids.
If the city had to replace the retaining wall in the future, the city would run the risk of damaging new playground equipment that had already been installed, added Susan Rader, director of New Hope Parks & Recreation.
The council voted unanimously to approve the overall project and advertisement of bids.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.