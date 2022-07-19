A New Hope resident’s courage in helping save the lives of an elderly neighbor and the neighbor’s nephew during a fire earned him a Chief’s Commendation.
West Metro Fire-Rescue District Fire Chief Sarah Larson recognized Oladenji Senbanjo with the award July 13 at West Metro Fire Station 3 in New Hope.
Firefighters responded to a report of an appliance fire at about 7:30 a.m. April 3, Larson explained.
“This is a very dangerous time and day of the week for a fire in a multi-family residence due to most occupants being home,” Larson said.
The fire had begun on a stove but quickly grew, according to Larson.
“The resident of the unit where the fire began was overcome by the smoke from the fire while he was getting his nephew out of the apartment,” Larson said. “Both he and his nephew were rescued by Oladeji Senbanjo.”
Senbanjo had been alerted to the danger when he heard a boy crying in the apartment, according to the fire chief’s account. As a result, he entered the unit, found and saved the boy, she said. He then returned for the resident, who attended the commendation and identified himself to the Sun Post as Francis Kumeh.
Senbanjo brought Kumeh and his nephew to a balcony for air. Senbanjo also became overcome with smoke, according to Larson. His family transported him to a hospital, where he stayed for several hours for evaluation.
Firefighters who arrived found fire and smoke on the first floor, with the fire spreading quickly to balconies on the second and third floors of the apartment building, 5625 Boone Ave. N.
Ten other suburban fire departments responded, ranging from Rogers to St. Louis Park.
The fire destroyed six apartments and made the bottom units in a north wing of the building uninhabitable for more than a month, Larson said.
However, she added, “No one lost their lives. Mr. Senbanjo is directly responsible for that outcome. His decision to act saved the life of the resident and his nephew.”
Larson provided him with the award “in recognition of heroic action that resulted in the saving of a life.”
New Hope Councilmember John Elder, still wearing his Isanti County Sheriff’s Office uniform due to a recent shift, said everyone thinks they would act in such a heroic manner but Senbanjo actually did so.
“I would hazard to guess most other people would have fled for their own safety, and the courage that this gentleman displayed is remarkable and well worth this honor,” said Elder, no stranger to tense situations after years working with law enforcement agencies in Minneapolis and other cities.
Senbanjo said after the commendation that he thanked God he had been able to respond.
“I was so happy to be there at that particular moment to save them, to make sure nobody died in the fire,” Senbanjo said.
Kumeh, who has since moved to Maple Grove, said the incident seems like a dream to him.
“It amazes me I made it through because I can’t even remember,” he said. “He risked his life.”
Kumeh added, “I’m so grateful to him and his family because who knows? In trying to get me out, he could have lost his life, too.”
He thanked those who responded to the incident, such as the American Red Cross.
Kumeh said, “Everybody was concerned, and everybody came.”
More than 200 people had to be evacuated during the fire.
In April, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde told the New Hope City Council that the county worked behind-the-scenes on the response to help displaced residents find housing and meet other needs.
Lunde said at the time, “Make no doubt about it – we are very aware that people, a number of people, were homeless and lost all their belongings.”
