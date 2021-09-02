A New Hope man has died in the hospital following a motorcycle crash.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the accident occurred the evening of Aug. 13 on the northbound I-494 ramp to Minnetonka Boulevard in Minnetonka. The victim, identified as Daniel Hauser, 35 of New Hope, was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash, which was ruled an accident.
Hauser was transported to a Minneapolis hospital due to blunt force injuries, where he died 16 days later.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Traffic fatalities this year are outpacing last year’s data. As of July 2021, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that there have been 256 fatal traffic crashes, compared to 201 January-July deaths in 2020. Motorcycle fatalities account for 42 of those deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.