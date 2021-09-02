A New Hope man has died in the hospital following a motorcycle crash.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the accident occurred the evening of Aug. 13 on the northbound I-494 ramp to Minnetonka Boulevard in Minnetonka. The victim, identified as Daniel Hauser, 35 of New Hope, was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash, which was ruled an accident.

Hauser was transported to a Minneapolis hospital due to blunt force injuries, where he died 16 days later.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Traffic fatalities this year are outpacing last year’s data. As of July 2021, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that there have been 256 fatal traffic crashes, compared to 201 January-July deaths in 2020. Motorcycle fatalities account for 42 of those deaths.

