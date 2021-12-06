A jury has found a New Hope man guilty of unintentional, second-degree murder in a Minneapolis case but cleared the man of intentional, second-degree murder.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Nov. 26 that a jury had deliberated for nine hours before providing the verdict against 35-year-old Said Maye.
Sentencing guidelines call for him to receive a prison sentence of between about 10.5 years and 15 years in prison. The sentencing is scheduled 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
The case relates to a homicide Aug. 24, 2020, at Franklin and Lyndale avenues in Minneapolis.
A court document provides the following account:
Minneapolis Police were dispatched to the intersection at about 2:25 a.m. on the date regarding a hit-and-run collision. A man died from his injuries after a fleeing suspect vehicle struck him.
Another man who witnessed the incident said he and the victim had been with Maye at a bar earlier in the evening and that Maye had been upset with them throughout the night. After leaving the bar, the witness said the victim had been entering his vehicle when another vehicle driven by Maye struck the victim and pinned him against the victim’s vehicle. The witness said Maye crossed into an opposite lane while striking the victim and that he believed the actions to be intentional.
Police determined that Maye had used a credit card to start a tab at the bar the three men had been at previously. Police said a vehicle registered to Maye had been located and had damage consistent with the witness’s account. An anonymous tip also stated that Maye had driven the vehicle into the victim, causing the death.
Police then sought a warrant, stating that Maye had been attempting to leave the country. Maye’s case then went to trial this year on the two second-degree murder charges.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.