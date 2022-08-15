New Hope issues warning about blue-green algae at Northwood Lake - 1

New Hope officials are warning visitors to Northwood Park to avoid contact with Northwood Lake, seen here Aug. 10, after the discovery of blue-green algae in its waters. The potentially toxic organism has contributed to the lake taking on a pea soup color. (Submitted photo)

Visitors to Northwood Park should avoid Northwood Lake after the discovery of blue-green algae, New Hope officials warned Aug. 10.

The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission found that algae levels in the lake are at a level deemed by the World Health Organization to have a “moderate probability of adverse health effects,” the city said in its statement.

