Visitors to Northwood Park should avoid Northwood Lake after the discovery of blue-green algae, New Hope officials warned Aug. 10.
The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission found that algae levels in the lake are at a level deemed by the World Health Organization to have a “moderate probability of adverse health effects,” the city said in its statement.
The blue-green algae found “can potentially be toxic to human and pets,” the warning continues.
Laura Jester, administrator of the commission, blamed the algae levels on dry weather this year, which has resulted in less water flowing through the lake that would normally help move nutrients along.
“Monitoring found that phytoplankton (algae) levels collected June through Aug. 1 are the second highest levels observed in the period of record,” Jester said in the statement. “Only August through September 1992 numbers are higher.”
The city advised that visitors to the area avoid direct contact with the water and to keep children and pets out of the lake, “especially if it looks like pea soup or spilled green paint.”
Warm lakes with high levels of nutrients like Northwood Lake can help blue-green algae thrive, according to the statement.
“Swallowing, having skin in contact with, or breathing airborne water droplets containing algal toxins can lead to harmful health effects in humans and pets,” the statement cautions. “Symptoms begin anywhere from hours to two days following exposure and include vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat, and headache.”
For dogs, an Aug. 11 Park Nicollet newsletter says of blue-green algae, “These organisms are incredibly toxic and are known to cause poisoning and death in dogs.”
Drought temporarily overcomes benefits of past work
Conditions are prime for algae blooms when water temperatures exceed 75 degrees, said New Hope Stormwater Specialist Nick Macklem in an interview. He said back-to-back summers with little precipitation have contributed to the condition of the lake.
While Northwood Lake is not generally used for recreational purposes, like swimming or fishing, Macklem said avoiding all contact with the 15-acre water body is the best practice. Even wading into the water could cause health impacts, he indicated.
The city and watershed commission have worked together in the past to try to limit the amount of algae in the water.
The watershed district website notes, “Northwood Lake has exhibited high nutrient levels since 2000 and is listed in the MPCA’s impaired waters list for high nutrients and chlorides. Curlyleaf pondweed, an aquatic invasive plant, is also present in the lake and was found at extremely high levels in 2019.”
Through a plan implemented in 2016 and 2017, the city and watershed district worked together with the aid of state funds to install tanks to capture stormwater runoff.
Water in a tank is used to irrigate ballfields on the east side of Boone Avenue. Water from another tank runs through raingardens to help filter nutrients before reaching the lake.
Macklem said the work has helped prevent some nutrients from running into the lake, but he said it already contained high existing levels of phosphorus.
Of the current state of the lake, he said, “Given the weather conditions, we’re not surprised. It’s unfortunate, but we’re in an urban watershed that has prior issues that we’re having to deal with.”
He hopes the past upgrades will help in the long-term, though. As part of next year’s street work in the area, the city is considering adding another rain garden project nearby.
“There are opportunities for improvements, and whenever we have the opportunity, we’ll take it,” Macklem said.
He and other observers are hoping for rain to help flush out the algae. He said cooler weather when fall arrives should help assuage concerns.
Northwood Lake formed in the early 1960s through the creation of a dam on the North Branch of Bassett Creek as a way to control storm water and floodwaters.
Currently, the water has a green hue Macklem compared to pea soup, while a channel on the east side of Boone Avenue is bright green with specks that appear to be blue-green algae. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provides more details about the algae and its impacts at www.pca.state.mn.us/water.
Lessons from Meadow Lake
Farther north in New Hope, the city participated in a draw-down of Meadow Lake to help address problems. The lake was refilled this spring. While water levels have gradually lowered through the summer, Macklem indicated the effort appears to have had an impact on phosphorus levels in the water.
The city is awaiting confirmation through testing, but Macklem said, “We’re not seeing the blue-green algae there that we’re seeing in Northwood Lake, so initial signs are positive there.”
He described the initial data at Meadow Lake as good and said the results could help inform future water quality projects. A similar project at Northwood Lake could be considered in the future in consultation with the watershed district and residents, for example.
Along with addressing phosphorus levels, the draw-down at Meadow Lake also had been aimed at controlling the fish population in the water.
“There was an invasive fathead minnow population that overtook the lake and was pretty much the only species in the lake,” Macklem said. “That is under control.”
If Meadow Lake remains minnow-free, stocking the lake with panfish and bass is a possibility if conditions would allow them to thrive.
Although some residents had expressed concern about the turtle population as a result of the draw-down, Macklem said they found refuge in nearby golf course ponds, and observers saw dozens of the shelled creatures sunning themselves on logs at the lake last spring.
Macklem said, “We’re definitely learning from the Meadow Lake draw-down and seeing where potential applications would be.”
