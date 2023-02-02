Although Tim Hoyt does not plan to remain both New Hope’s police chief and acting city manager permanently, the New Hope City Council gave him another raise in the meantime.
The new, 5% pay raise comes on top of a 3% raise the council gave Hoyt when voting Nov. 28 to extend his term in the dual role until Feb. 1.
The new agreement is open-ended by time, stating that it is in effect while Hoyt remains the director of police and acting city manager until a new city manager is appointed.
The deal also states, “Hoyt has agreed to continue serving as Director of Police and Acting City Manager until a City Manager is appointed and during the transition period.”
The new agreement increases Hoyt’s pay on an annual basis from $161,407 to $169,477. The council made the pay increase retroactive to Jan. 2, the same date the previous 3% raise went into effect. The previous raise matched a cost-of-living increase the city also gave other non-union employees in the city, better aligning them with deals in union contracts.
The council approved the agreement Jan. 23 as part of a series of actions it takes at once without commentary. Mayor Kathi Hemken had raised the idea of a pay raise in a work session after Hoyt decided against pursuing the dual role long-term.
“I really think we need to give him a raise to keep him in that position,” she said at the time.
Council Member John Elder that the city is not currently paying a second individual to be police chief.
“He is effectively doing two full-time jobs, Elder said.
Hoyt had previously expressed interest in working 51% of the time as the police chief and 49% of the time as a city manager to ensure he remained eligible for a police pension plan. However, he later changed his mind about pursuing the combined role long-term.
Hoyt said in a Jan. 13 statement, “After extensive consideration and looking to the future at my professional goals and what makes the most sense for me personally, it is not the time to pursue the permanent city manager position. My heart is in law enforcement and remaining solely in my role as police chief allows me to continue to build on the progress the New Hope Police Department has made in building relationships, forming partnerships and earning trust in the New Hope community.”
He has been in the dual role on an interim basis since the council approved an original agreement last spring, initially for a six-month term. Hoyt’s pay has steadily increased during his time in the position. It amounted to the equivalent of an annual salary of $148,000 April 1 through June 1, 2022, before increasing to an annual rate of $156,706 effective June 2, 2022, and increasing again this year.
After a new city manager is hired, Hoyt’s pay would return to the level he would have been paid if he had remained solely in the director of police position, including as a result of changes in the city’s overall pay plan. Council members suggested they could gradually decrease his salary if he continues to conduct some city manager duties briefly after a new city manager is hired.
Search firm agreement
As part of the same vote on multiple items, the council approved an agreement with DDA Human Resources Inc. to conduct a search for a new city manager.
The majority of council members had resisted hiring a search firm last year, citing the cost as well as a preference to hire internally from within the city. At that time, only Hoyt and Director of Community Development Jeff Sargent sought the city manager position.
Following Hoyt’s decision not to pursue the role, the council majority eventually came to a consensus to use a search firm after discussing but ultimately deciding against tasking city staff with fielding applications for the role.
The council met Jan. 12 with Pat Melvin of the firm David Drown and Associates, or DDA.
Rich Johnson, New Hope’s director of human resources and administrative services, also contacted other agencies, such as Baker Tilly, Gov HR USA and Craig Waldron, a consultant who assisted with a search in Robbinsdale. However, the other firms said they did not have current availability, according to a city report.
Melvin’s firm handled a recent city manager search in Crystal.
The firm’s fee of $23,000 for the New Hope city manager search includes video interviews, travel, advertising, a personality index, an intellectual profile, background checks for all finalists and a two-year guarantee. The firm would negotiate an agreement with the candidate the council selected and keep in contact with the new manager for one year.
As part of the guarantee, the firm would conduct a new search if the newly hired city manager left the city within two years. In that event, the firm would charge only for actual expenses, without additional professional service fees, according to the agreement.
