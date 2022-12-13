Utility fees for New Hope residents will go up next March after a majority of New Hope council members voted to increase them to more closely match the typical rates in Hennepin County.
“Staff found that New Hope was behind the average of other cities’ franchise fees in the area between 10-30%, depending on the category,” said Brandon Bell, community development coordinator for the city, during a Nov. 28 meeting in which the council voted 4-1 to approve the increases.
City staff had presented the results of the study of monthly franchise fees for cities of more than 10,000 residents in Hennepin County during an October work session, according to a city statement about the increase. The city reviews the fees every other year. It last raised the fees in 2016.
The increase will be small dollar-wise for residential customers, increasing from $3 per month currently to $4 per month for each electric and gas bill.
The smallest businesses will see a similarly slight increase, from $6 per month currently to $7 per month for electric bills. For gas bills, the smallest businesses would see an increase from $4 to $5 per month.
For the largest businesses with the most demand, electric fees would increase from $115 to $135 per month and gas fees would increase from $164 per month to $190 per month.
The increase will not go into effect until March because utility companies must notify customers before the additional charges begin, Bell informed the council.
State law allows cities to charge fees to utility companies that use public right-of-way for their services, according to the New Hope city statement about the increases.
According to the statement: “These franchise agreements allow utility companies to use public property adjacent to roadways.Under the statute, cities may determine the amount of the fees. Utility companies typically pass franchise fees on to their customers, which appear as a line item on billing for a ‘city fee.’ The utility companies collect the fee and remit their payment directly to the City.”
No one spoke at a public hearing on the increases, but Councilmember Jonathan London objected to the hikes.
He questioned the city use of the funds and said, “This is essentially a hidden, additional tax that bypasses the property tax levy.”
With the fees for residents increasing by one-third percentage-wise, London said he questioned the reasoning that the city should do so simply because other cities have higher rates.
Councilmember Michael Isenberg focused on the dollar amounts rather than the percentage increases.
“Considering how long it’s been (since the city raised fees), I think a very modest increase is not unreasonable,” Isenberg said.
The city should educate residents about franchise fees, Councilmember John Elder said.
“Oddly enough, I have received phone calls about it, asking what it is, and when I explained it to residents, they seem to be supportive of it,” Elder said. “An informed population is a much happier population.”
He said he would vehemently oppose the increases if he did not believe city staff members were spending the money the way they said they would.
“I know that that money is being used appropriately,” he said.
The city plans to place $400,000 annually from the fees in New Hope’s general fund and dedicate another $700,000 for the city’s street infrastructure fund. That fund pays to maintain city streets through seal coating, mill-and-overlay work, reclamations and reconstruction, according to the city statement.
