Utility fees for New Hope residents will go up next March after a majority of New Hope council members voted to increase them to more closely match the typical rates in Hennepin County.

“Staff found that New Hope was behind the average of other cities’ franchise fees in the area between 10-30%, depending on the category,” said Brandon Bell, community development coordinator for the city, during a Nov. 28 meeting in which the council voted 4-1 to approve the increases.

