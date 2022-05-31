New Hope has hired a small company that placed a bid on work for Hidden Valley Park playground upgrades well below the city’s estimate.
The engineer’s estimate for site work on the project had been about $157,000. However, Haho Cos. offered a bid of less than $99,000. That compares to bids from Do-Right Contracting of about $114,000 and from G Urban Cos. for about $158,000. The city received six bids in all, with the other offers coming from Parkstone Contracting, Pember Cos. and JL Theis Inc.
Haho Cos. hasn’t worked in New Hope in the past but the owner did work as a subcontractor for American Liberty on an outdoor theater project in the city, according to city staff. That project occurred in 2019.
The Hidden Valley Park project, near 32nd and Boone avenues, includes the replacement of a large playground area, the edging around a tot area container, paths, bench pads and a picnic table pad, according to the city’s project overview. The bids also includes an alternate for a retaining wall and the replacement of a concrete walk around a warming house. City staff will remove existing playground equipment and then install two benches, the picnic table and a park sign.
The bid brings the total project cost to about $283,000. That work includes about $149,000 for the equipment itself and its installation by a contractor. The price tag compares to a budgeted amount for the project of $325,000.
“We were anticipating at one time that we might see bids very close to that and we might not be able to do that warming house concrete walk, but bids came in very well and we feel we can get that all done,” City Engineer Dan Boyum said.
Work should be substantially complete sometime this summer with final restoration work continuing into the fall, Boyum estimated.
The selection of Haho Cos. prompted questions from the New Hope City Council before the May 9 approval vote about the business’s ability to complete the project. The owner started Haho Cos. after working as a subcontractor, Boyum said.
Councilmember Jonathan London pointed out that he could not find much operating history for Haho Cos. on the internet.
“I really couldn’t even find a website,” London said to Boyum. “I’m hoping that the fact that the bid is so low compared to your estimate is the reason why we’ve chosen to take the risk to do business with someone with a limited operating history and what appears to be a fairly small business. I don’t think this is a big, major project, but I think I just want to, again, know that you’ve thought this through and that you’re comfortable with the risk that we’re taking here.”
The city obtains payment and performance bonds for all projects of a similar size or larger, Boyum responded. The company has a history of work on retaining walls in particular.
“I think that gives us some confidence with that work, but it is a new business,” Boyum acknowledged.
The city does rely on smaller contractors who can fit such work into their schedules for similar park projects, he added.
“We’ve had good luck with the smaller contractors in the past, and we’ll keep that performance bond and payment bond if there are any issues,” he said.
The council approved the bid unanimously.
Members subsequently approved contracts with Flagship Recreation and Landscaping Structures for about $149,000 for the playground equipment and installation, fabric, playground mats and engineered wood fiber at the park, 8800 32nd Ave. N.
Of that, nearly $117,000 will go to Landscape Structures for the installation with the rest going to Flagship Recreation for the equipment.
Hidden Valley Park is the oldest playground in the city, according to a city staff report, with most of the equipment dating back to 1998. The tot area had been replaced in 2017 after an arson incident, the report notes.
A committee with representatives from the neighborhood, Flagship Recreation, Stantec, the council, the New Hope Citizen Advisory Commission and city staff picked a color scheme for the playground equipment after presenting options to residents. An illustration appears to show lime-green equipment interspersed with shades of teal and aquamarine. The equipment includes slides, swings, climbing areas and other attractions. The layout also includes a zip line that a young girl had suggested during an input period.
