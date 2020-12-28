P230NW_NHcityhall2.JPG

The New Hope City Council adopted a 3.4% increase to the city’s levy in 2021, an amount $572,000 higher than the 2020 levy amount of $16,844,000. The 2020 levy was a 10.8% increase from 2019; the 2019 levy was an 18.5% increase from 2018. The increases were primarily used to pay off bonding on the police station, city hall and aquatic center projects.

The city’s tax capacity has increased. The city expects the tax rate to drop from 64.7% to 62.5% in 2021.

The budget also has increase by 3.4% or $526,000. New costs that account for this increase include $244,000 for a benefits and cost of living wage increase; $156,000 for body and squad car cameras for the Police Department; and $85,000 for an increased role in the joint powers agreement with Crystal for fire department services through West Metro Fire and the replacement of a generator shared with city hall and the adjacent fire station.

Another phase of the law enforcement camera rollout will occur in 2022.

View the 2021 budget and levy information in full at bit.ly/3pdHiVx.

