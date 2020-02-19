The name suggestions for a new city festival in New Hope have been received and deliberated by the New Hope Lions Club, and now, the club is getting ready to announce its choice.
New Hope Lion Steve Madson reported mid-February that a name had been chosen and will be announced when the logo design is finalized in mid-March.
Madson said the name was chosen for its suggestion of fun and nostalgia, but also does a good job to separate itself from New Hope’s former festival, Duk Duk Daze.
That festival, another Lions Club production, celebrated its 50 years in 2019, but the weekend was marred by inappropriate conduct from teens. Despite the presence of the entire New Hope Police Department, the festival grounds became too difficult to control one evening and were locked down to new visitors.
“You can’t outpolice it, we tried. We tried to make all these changes and the problems were still there,” said Madson. “None of us want that. We’re not qualified to handle that kind of stuff. We’re trying to raise money to help people, not create a situation that isn’t reflective of the community.”
He maintained that the new festival will “absolutely” be a place for all ages – including teens – to enjoy, as long as conduct remains orderly and safe.
Juvenile fighting was certainly a guiding factor to change the festival, but so was the reality of an aging club handling such a large operation. Madson said a small team planned the event each year and struggled to staff it with volunteers all three days.
“The city wanted this [Duk Duk Daze] to go on, we wanted this to go on, but we all realized it was time for change,” Madson said.
Of the 50 or so name submissions gathered from an online form, a handful were pleas to not change the name. Some suggestions were meant as a joke, like “Festival McFestivalface.” Madson joked that the festival would certainly not be named after a certain 60-ton rock recently unearthed at Civic Center Park, causing ire and a dash of local media attention due to its size and the cost of removal.
The club narrowed the suggestions to a few favorites, as well as a few names that club members had come up, and eventually landed on one. Turning to the community for the festival name is something that was also done with Duk Duk Daze in 1969. The exact story is something of a local myth but originated to some degree from a naming contest.
The new festival will take place Saturday, July 11, on Xylon Avenue between New Hope City Hall and Hy-Vee.
Madson said the club and city are expecting growing pains in the first few years, but the location presents possibilities for partnership with the business corridor and opportunities to continue the family celebration at the new Civic Center Park and community pool. The park and pool are slated to be open in time for the festival, but organizers plan to tread lightly – literally – in those areas due to new grass taking root.
The New Hope Women of Today, a longtime Duk Duk Daze partner, will also return to organize kiddie games, as will local BSA Scout troops. The New Hope Farmers Market, which announced its return after a 2019 hiatus, will also coincide with the festival at the same location.
There will be no fireworks displays or carnival rides in 2020, due to budget and space constraints. As the festival continues over the next few years, Madson expects space issues to resolve themselves as “pockets” of Xylon Avenue are offered up.
Still, Duk Duk Daze will live on in name via the softball tournament, which is scheduled for the weekend after the festival, July 18-19. Madson said the eventual goal is to align the tournament with the festival in name and date, but due to rigid scheduling with the softball teams, it will carry the Duk Duk moniker “for at least another year.”
