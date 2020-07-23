The New Hope City Council will reconsider the city’s tobacco ordinance amendments its July 27 meeting.
At its May 26 meeting, the City Council passed an amendment to the tobacco ordinance which included a number of changes to ordinance definitions, raised the legal age to purchase products from 18 years to 21 years, raised the age of those legally allowed to sell tobacco products to 18 years, banned the sales of all flavored cartridge based e-cigarettes and all flavored tobacco except for mint, menthol and wintergreen, changed the laws related to those under the age of 21 who attempt to buy tobacco, capped the number of tobacco licenses issued in the city and several additional changes.
Prior to considering tobacco ordinance amendments, city staff worked with Hennepin County Public Health and the New Hope Citizen Advisory Commission to review potential changes, hear from business owners and receive recommendations from the commission at its February meeting. All tobacco license holders in the city were provided notice of this meeting. They were also notified of the May City Council work session and the May 26 City Council meeting at which the ordinance amendment was discussed, considered for approval and subsequently approved.
All tobacco license holders have been notified to disregard previous communication received regarding the changes effective July 2. No changes will be implemented until after City Council consideration at the July 27 meeting.
