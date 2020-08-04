It’s back to the drawing board for the city of New Hope: Upon review of a recently adopted list of tobacco regulations July 27, the City Council backtracked its previous decision and opted to review the ordinance in finer detail at its Aug. 17 work session. The decision was likely influenced by potential litigation with a local tobacco retailer.
City Attorney Stacy Woods clarified at the meeting that while the city had not formally been sued, they had received a letter from an attorney and a future lawsuit was “definitely a possibility.”
The ordinance was revisited due to a concern that business owners were improperly notified early in the process of crafting ordinance changes. A notice of a Citizen Advisory Commission meeting went out to business owners in January, alerting them to the group’s February meeting agenda to consider tobacco regulation recommendations to the council. The complainant alleged that because the commission wasn’t a decision-making body, the notification was improperly used. Upon consideration, Woods recommended the city give the required one-month notice again to business owners and have the council reconsider the ordinance.
Brandon Bell, community development staff member, noted to the council that business owners were notified several times as the process continued to make its way to the city council. The ordinance was formally adopted May 26 by a 4-1 vote. Councilmember Jonathan London voted against the ordinance changes, saying that he favored a slower, “data-driven” approach in which the city could gauge the success of similar regulations in neighboring cities.
Regulations deferred
At the July 27 meeting, staff recommended the ordinance remain unchanged from when it was adopted May 26. Restrictions included raising the purchasing age to 21 and decriminalizing youth offenders, banning flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes and candy-flavored tobacco, increasing violation fees, banning tobacco sales at retailers with pharmacies, limiting licenses, and more. The ordinance was created based on findings from the Mitchell Hamline Public Health Law Center and Hennepin County Public Health.
However, the council committed to reconsider upon hearing public testimony. Attorney John Ella called in to the meeting (which was held virtually) on behalf of the New Hope Smoke Shop. He identified himself as the one who had contacted the city via mail, and pressed the city to remove the flavor ban from the ordinance or provide an exemption for adult-only tobacco stores. He argued that if the goal was to prevent youth from accessing the candy-flavored products, it would be accomplished by only raising the minimum selling age to 21.
Ella said tobacco shops were age-restricted just like liquor stores and should be thought of in the same way.
“No one has banned peach-flavored schnapps or lemon-flavored vodka, because there’s no need to,” he said. “The age limitation is sufficient.”
He added that Edina and several other cities were being legally challenged by business owners for their tightened tobacco regulations.
A spokesperson for the Midwest Vapor Coalition echoed Ella’s statements and added grievances to a ban on sampling. He argued that statistics offered by those who supported tobacco regulation were misleading or outright false, like the claim that flavor bans weren’t putting retailers out of business. He said 95% of adults that bought tobacco products are flavored in some fashion or another, and banning flavored products could force retailers to selling legal products that often contained much higher concentrations of nicotine, like cigarettes or Juul devices.
“It’s counterintuitive to what I think the city is trying to do,” he said.
Another concern came from a representative of the New Hope Hy-Vee, who asked the city to continue to allow the grocery store to sell tobacco despite the existence of a pharmacy.
Advocates from the Hennepin County Public Health and the American Heart Association also spoke at the meeting to urge the council to pass the ordinance as is or with more stringent regulations.
