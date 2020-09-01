New Hope Council drops restrictions on tobacco shops in response to litigation threat

Several planned restrictions on the sale of tobacco will no longer go into effect in the New Hope. The City Council opted, on a 4-1 vote, to drop some regulations on pharmacies and tobacco shops in response to threatened litigation.
The City Council adopted a long list of tobacco-related regulations in late May but decided to reconsider in late July after an attorney contacted the city on behalf of the New Hope Smoke Shop. The attorney argued that imposing a ban on flavored tobacco in age-restricted tobacco shops was a redundant measure, as youth are prohibited from the stores.
The council met in a closed session Aug. 17 to discuss the litigation and potential amendments to the ordinance, which included removing the flavor ban on tobacco shops. There were two other reversals from the ordinance adopted in May: Retail locations with pharmacies will remain able to sell tobacco products (a ban was planned), and distribution of samples will be allowed at age-restricted shops.
All three of the reversals were discussed by business owners when the council decided to reconsider the regulations in July. A spokesperson for Hy-Vee had contested the ban of sales on facilities with a pharmacy (Hy-Vee has a pharmacy and sells tobacco products), and a spokesperson for the Midwest Vapor Coalition discussed the negative effects of a ban on e-cigarette liquid sampling in age-restricted stores.
Councilmember Jonathan London said he was uncomfortable with the leniency given to the businesses that threatened litigation while charging all license holders the same fees.
“The state law wasn’t to ban flavored products,” he said. “We’re going above and beyond what the state law is asking us to do ... we’re creating an unlevel playing field. Discriminating, really.”
London proposed the regulations be dropped, except for those that align with recent state and federal laws that raise the minimum purchasing age to 21. London was an opponent of the regulations when the May ordinance passed and voted against the passage in favor of monitoring the effects of ordinances passed in other cities.
City Attorney Stacy Woods said Minneapolis, Duluth, St. Paul and Robbinsdale have similar allowances for age-restricted tobacco shops.
Councilmember Cedrick Frazier, a supporter of the initial round of regulations, said he approved of the changes in light of the lawsuit threat.
“For me, I didn’t want to take a machete when we could’ve used a scalpel,” Frazier said of the regulations. He said, in conversation with owners of convenience stores and gas stations, he had learned that tobacco revenue wasn’t as vital as it was in age-restricted stores. “I think they [gas stations and convenience stores] have other avenues to draw in revenue and resources.”
