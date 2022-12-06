New Hope’s acting city manager will work the majority of the time as police chief as opposed to his other role in the city’s top job as city manager, according to a City Council resolution.
Tim Hoyt has been the acting city manager as well as police chief for New Hope since early June while the council evaluated his performance and considered him for the permanent position. He and Rich Johnson, director of human resources and administrative services, presented a proposal at a council work session Nov. 21 to extend Hoyt’s contract from Dec. 1 until Feb. 1, 2023. During that time, the city would continue to consider whether Hoyt should spend at least 51% of his time in his police chief role going forward if he becomes the permanent city manager.
The move would allow Hoyt to continue to gain the full benefit from his police pension.
The two-month contract extension passed 4-1 during a Nov. 28 council meeting, with Councilmember Jonathan London opposed. The extension includes a 3% cost-of-living increase, which would provide Hoyt with compensation on pace to exceed $161,000 for 2023.
The council also voted 4-1, with London again opposed, on a resolution declaring that the position Hoyt currently holds as both police chief and acting city manager “is for primary services that of a police officer who qualifies for membership in the Police and Fire Plan” for his pension. The plan requires that a participant “has the primary duty (over 50%) to enforce the general criminal laws of the state,” according to the resolution.
London raised conflict-of-interest concerns about the requests during the council meeting. The “request for action” documents for both the contract extension and resolution in the council packet lead off by stating Hoyt approved them and say that staff recommends them.
In response to a question from Councilmember John Elder, Johnson said he would be fine with removing Hoyt’s name from the recommendation and his own as well.
Elder said he thought Hoyt “believed it was in the best interest of the city, and therefore he supported it.”
Elder continued, “I don’t believe that Mr. Hoyt in any way, shape or form was being irresponsible in doing that.”
While controversy flared at times, all council members said they had been satisfied with Hoyt’s performance as acting city manager during the Nov. 21 work session. Hoyt responded that he had been satisfied with his interactions with the council and department directors.
“So, now we’re all happy little campers,” Mayor Kathi Hemken said.
However, the happiness did not last during the work session.
Councilmember Michael Isenberg later said he “felt bamboozled” that the city failed to seek candidates from outside the city for the permanent city manager position. The council majority rejected hiring an external search firm last spring, but the council had discussed the possibility of posting the position on job boards without the use of a firm.
However, the approved minutes for the work session did not reflect the conversation about creating job postings for external candidates.
“I realized I got out-politicked on that one and I moved on,” Isenberg said.
Elder responded, “We weren’t out-politicked. We weren’t bamboozled. We didn’t do our job to listen well enough.”
Isenberg said posting the position externally would have prevented criticism from New Hope Human Rights Commission members about not opening the position up to a diverse candidate pool. He said he believed opening up the search to external candidates would have validated internal candidates as options and would have strengthened Hoyt’s candidacy.
Similarly, London said, “This is not about Tim Hoyt. We’ve got other issues here, and that’s the process.”
Pension implications
Johnson revealed during the work session that he had met with Hoyt and Hemken to discussion the position earlier in November. Johnson said the mayor asked if continuing to have Hoyt serve as both city manager and police chief would be possible permanently.
Johnson said, “My first reaction was, ‘Geez, I never heard of such an animal.’”
Hemken indicated Hoyt had raised the point about the difference in the police pension plan compared to the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association plan that would apply to him as a full-time city manager.
“A lot of money is going into Tim’s police pension,” Hemken said.
Hoyt quickly added, money is going “into every police officer’s pension. It’s way different.”
Hemken said she asked Johnson if Hoyt’s contract as acting city manager and police chief could be extended for two more months to gather information on whether the role could be combined on a permanent basis.
If he became solely the city manager, Hemken reiterated, “His contribution to the pension goes down dramatically, and to compensate for that the wage would have to go up somewhat.”
Since Hoyt has 16 years of affiliation with the Minnesota police pension fund, Johnson said a change at this point in his career would be “a very significant change,” although he said the word “catastrophic” might be a bit strong.
Johnson raised the issue with the League of Minnesota Cities, which he said told him that a dual city manager and police chief role had only been undertaken temporarily in the past.
Johnson also contacted the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association, which said Hoyt would have to commit to working in the police chief role more than half the time to avoid an impact to the police pension plan – a move Hoyt said would be feasible.
Johnson suggested elevating one of the two police captains in the city to a deputy chief role.
“They would, for all intents and purposes, be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the (police department),” Johnson said.
Potential cost savings
Johnson estimated annual savings could exceed $150,000 “if we could pull something like this off.”
Isenberg quizzically asked, “So would that mean he’s a part-time city manager then?”
Hemken replied, “He’s going to be exactly what he is today.”
After Isenberg reiterated the question, Elder pointed out that part of the city manager’s job includes overseeing the police department.
“It’s easy to get to 51% in that capacity,” Elder said.
Hemken said, “We have a very capable city manager/police chief, and what we’re looking at is we want to keep this capable person on our staff doing what he’s doing well, and we need to make some adjustments to be able to do that.”
After arguing against considering external candidates, Hemken continued, “Here we have this perfectly capable person, and we would just be foolish not to do whatever we can to keep him here.”
During the Nov. 28 council meeting, Elder said he did not intend to “rubber-stamp” the dual role idea but said contract extension would provide more time to consider the potential savings of such a move.
London inquired whether the city would need an assistant city manager as well as a deputy police chief.
Johnson responded, “The council is free to discuss anything that they would want. I think the deputy chief was more of an issue. We would need to have somebody in that role.”
