New Hope’s acting city manager will work the majority of the time as police chief as opposed to his other role in the city’s top job as city manager, according to a City Council resolution.

Tim Hoyt has been the acting city manager as well as police chief for New Hope since early June while the council evaluated his performance and considered him for the permanent position. He and Rich Johnson, director of human resources and administrative services, presented a proposal at a council work session Nov. 21 to extend Hoyt’s contract from Dec. 1 until Feb. 1, 2023. During that time, the city would continue to consider whether Hoyt should spend at least 51% of his time in his police chief role going forward if he becomes the permanent city manager.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments