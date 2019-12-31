Business owner A Davis Distillery LLC is looking to open the first microdistillery and cocktail room in the northwest suburbs, and it has its sights on a vacant commercial space in New Hope. The project, currently named Davis Microdistillery Cocktail Room, will be considered by the New Hope Planning Commission 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at city hall.
The request requires a conditional-use permit for the proposed location at 7530 42nd Ave. N., which housed Mountain Mudd & Niko’s Bar for several years until it closed in October 2017. Other tenants of The Village on Quebec retail center building include Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping and Sarpino’s Pizza.
The proximity to the intersection of 42nd and Winnetka avenues would put the bar near a “major commercial thoroughfare,” noted staff in a planning case report.
If opened, the owners would like the business to be open 30 hours per week and make its own alcohol from a 55-gallon distiller, which the report said is about the size of a residential water heater. The business would not make or sell food but would encourage its customers to order fare from nearby businesses and host an occasional food truck.
The city proactively modified its code in 2015 to welcome a potential brewery or distillery, but the location’s zoning requires a distillery to go through the conditional-use process.
The application was submitted to the city Dec. 13. The ownership group wrote in its application that the majority of them lived and were raised in the community.
“We are excited to be offering the first cocktail room in the northwest suburbs,” wrote the ownership group in its request. “Microdistilleries and cocktail rooms are a new concept for some consumers and are distinct from a more traditional bar or pub. The focus of a cocktail room is on having a friendly, social, community experience. This is built around hand-crafted cocktails made from fresh ingredients.”
If approved, the group aims for an early 2020 opening date.
