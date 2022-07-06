New Hope leaders are continuing to work on changes along 42nd Avenue.
The council approved a resolution in late May authorizing staff to prepare plans for a traffic signal replacement at Boone Avenue and 42nd Avenue North, a trail and utility upgrades.
The city and Hennepin County have been working on the signal replacement since 2019, but the change had been delayed due to funding issues and the pandemic, according to City Engineer Dan Boyum. The county had sought to obtain funding to reconstruct 42nd Avenue but had been unsuccessful, he added.
Instead of reconstruction the county plans to maintain the road between Gettysburg and Winnetka avenues through mill-and-overlay, in which the top layer of the street is milled off and replaced with a new surface. Changes to accommodate the Americans with Disabilities Act would be made in the stretch as well.
City officials are planning to time the replacement of a water main with the county work. The city also plans to install a monument west of Gettysburg Avenue.
The New Hope City Council has already approved Xcel Energy changes. The city has also been studying a trail between Boone and Gettysburg avenues.
The city already had been planning to design the traffic signal, the water main work, the trail work, decorative lighting and the city monument when Hennepin County representatives asked the city to add the mill-and-overlay and disability-related changes to the city design.
“That’s something from a city public works and city engineering standpoint we felt would make sense because they’re all kind of tied together,” Boyum said.
When plans are further along, the city and county would enter into a cooperative agreement finalizing costs.
City staff members observed sections of sidewalk west of Boone Avenue on the south side of 42nd that need repair, prompting a discussion on extending the trail planned on the south side of the road between Boone and Gettysburg avenues.
“That’s something we’ll look at and provide some more feedback on that to the staff and council in the future,” Boyum said.
The trail would be as wide as possible within the existing right-of-way, said Boyum, who noted that retaining walls could be replaced or eliminated, depending on discussions with property owners.
Not including the mill-and-overlay and accessibility changes that the county would pay for entirely, the project would cost an estimated $2.5 million. Of that amount, the county would pick up about $625,000. The city would pay for the rest, with some funding coming from state aid dollars.
The city anticipates that the project could go out for bid this winter with construction beginning in spring 2023. Boyum noted the timing of the mill-and-overlay could occur later next year or be delayed until 2024.
Councilmember John Elder said he has had conversations with vision-impaired families who live in the area. He inquired whether walk signals associated with the new traffic signal would have audible sounds signaling when to cross the street. Boyum said they would and added that the county is also considering improvements at signals at Winnetka Avenue.
Councilmember Jonathan London focused on the mill-and-overlay process.
“The last time they put down the asphalt, I think it was cracked up within a year in exactly the lines of the cement,” London said. “Every 15 feet was a crack, and I think it’s really poor design for the county to say that they’re just going to come and do a mill-and-overlay and get by on the cheap when this is really an underlying problem that’s existed for a long time – decades.”
He added, “It’s a joke, in my opinion, and hopefully they can do better than that.”
He also objected to county plans to only perform spot repairs on the low curbs on 42nd Avenue instead of replacing them with new, higher curbs.
“This is another injustice,” London said. “The curb is not even 2 inches high in some spots. It’s not safe. It’s not safe to even put a new trail in, and someone should make sure that that gets corrected.”
Boyum responded, “I know they realize the condition of 42nd.”
The county would mill down enough to work on the concrete itself, he said. He pointed to the county’s funding constraints but said the city would bring that feedback to the county nonetheless.
The council approved the resolution 4-1, with London voting against it.
London said, “I’m really disappointed in what I’m hearing here.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
