The New Hope City Council agreed to spend $25,000 to survey residents during a meeting earlier this month.
The council approved an agreement with the Morris Leatherman Co. to conduct the survey of 400 households.
The city began to commission a community-wide survey every 10 years beginning in 1995, with the most recent one occurring in 2015. In that year, the council decided to conduct the survey every five years going forward. However, a survey that had been scheduled for 2020 instead became delayed in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A second resolution the council approved April 11 indicates the city will gain some compensation for participation in the survey through the state’s performance measures program. The city will receive $3,133 toward the cost, an amount based on the population of the city. For every person in New Hope, the state is contributing 14 cents, leaving the city to pay slightly less than $22,000 of the cost.
The city has participated in the state performance measures program since 2011 but has not conducted professional surveys frequently during that time.
A city staff report notes that Golden Valley and Crystal have used the Morris Leatherman Co. in recent years. The company, based out of a Minneapolis condominium building, frequently issues surveys for Minnesota cities and school districts.
The New Hope City Council discussed the questions to be asked during a March work session. While the council generally accepted the preliminary survey questions presented at the meeting, the council asked the Morris Leatherman Co. to add a question asking if the city is doing enough to create a diverse, inclusive and fair community. The survey also asks how high a priority doing so should be for the city.
The contract calls for the fee of $25,000 for a 138-question survey. It indicates the city will not have access to the names and addresses of people sampled during the survey as they will be considered confidential.
Among the questions for the lengthy survey, which includes a phone script for the interviewer, are questions about how the resident feels the city handled the pandemic, serious issues facing New Hope and whether the city is welcoming.
It also asks residents about how they rate the quality of numerous services the city provides, like police protection, park maintenance, streets under city control and drinking water.
It bores down to specifics in some cases, such as whether residents support using less expensive “mill and overlay” techniques to maintain 10 or more miles of streets each year rather than full reconstructions that only affected one or two miles of streets annually. In 2015, the city began using the mill and overlay technique, which involves milling off and replacing only the top of a street instead of fully replacing it.
The survey also asks people whether they support the city’s current open garbage collection system, in which residents select their own hauler, rather than the city contracting with one or more haulers for service citywide.
Several questions ask residents to weigh in on the performance of the New Hope City Council and city staff as well as the ability of people to provide input on city decisions.
Some questions consider code enforcement while others focus on housing and business types that exist in the city. Some questions ask residents to weigh in on development, including a potential redevelopment of the shopping center on the southwest corner of Winnetka and 45th avenues and the city’s ongoing efforts to buy and demolish homes considered blighted.
A number of questions focus on crime, such as whether a person feels safe walking alone at night in a neighborhood, while others focus on commutes and transportation. The latter part of the survey covers parks and recreation facilities, communications and demographics.
The council will learn the results of the survey this fall. The city’s resolution regarding the state performance measures calls for the results to be reported to the citizenry by the end of the year and to submit them to the state auditor along with other performance measures, such as crime rates, police response times, fire calls, bond ratings and pavement ratings.
