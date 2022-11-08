The New Hope City Council closed another group home, prompting frustration from its property manager that the removal of a resident did not prevent the permit revocation.
Earlier this fall, the New Hope City Council voted unanimously to revoke the rental permit Berkeley Heights Homes LLC had for a home at 3957 Wisconsin Ave. N. following complaints from neighbors.
The City Council again voted unanimously Oct. 24 to revoke a permit held by the same company for a group home at 3840 Boone Ave.
A city ordinance adopted in 2006 gives the city the ability to take action against a rental property owner after three incidents of disorderly behavior within a 12-month period. In the case of the home on Wisconsin Avenue, the city cited incidents that included a death that police indicated they believed occurred due to a drug overdose, an incident involving a tenant yelling inside the house, and a harassment complaint against a tenant.
The three incidents the city relating to the home on Boone Avenue involved two citations for loud music, in April and June, and a disorderly behavior slip issued in September. In the fall incident, a resident reportedly picked up a fire poker when police responded to a residential fire, prompting the officer to unholster his firearm and order the resident to drop the poker.
In the first noise complaint issued, Community Development Director Jeff Sargent said the music could be heard a block away as a tenant worked on his vehicle in the garage. He said police found three previous instances in the same year involving a noise complaint, prompting the disorderly behavior slip to be issued.
In the second incident, a police officer who responded to the noise complaint had been told that a resident had locked himself in his room and refused to turn his music down.
“When a staff member of the group home asked him to turn the music down, the resident threatened to stab that staff member with a screwdriver,” Sargent said. “The police officers were unable to get the resident to open the bedroom door and for that reason issued the citation for a noise violation.”
The third incident involved a recreational fire that Sargent said did not comply with a city ordinance requiring such fires to be at least 25 feet away from a structure. Police asked a resident to extinguish the fire but the resident refused, Sargent said. A confrontation ensued during which the resident picked up the poker, according to the account.
New Hope Police Officer Corey Cracknell told the council that the resident had been “extremely confrontational.”
“He was extremely vulgar, using profanity – not very pleasing to be around, that’s for sure,” Cracknell said.
Cracknell said the resident grabbed the poker after Cracknell said police would extinguish the fire and the resident should not interfere. When the resident picked up the poker, Cracknell said he drew his firearm “due to the potential of it being used as a weapon” against officers and a staff member present. Cracknell said he told the resident to put the poker down, and he immediately complied. Cracknell then reholstered his weapon and escorted the resident away from the fire while a community service officer extinguished the fire. While issuing a citation, he said he decided not to arrest the resident in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
In making a staff recommendation, Sargent said, “It is staff’s opinion that the property owner cannot manage the property in a safe manner both for the tenants and for the neighboring property owners.”
In response to a question from Councilmember Jonathan London, Sargent said first responders had been called to the property 62 times in a 12-month period for police and medical calls, including calls from staff for assistance.
Management’s defense
Sheikh Dukuly, property manager for the group home and brother of permit holder Seekou Dukuly, emphasized that a staff member called police about the fire. He indicated staff must call police at times for medical reasons or because of behavior from tenants, some who have psychosis. The Minnesota Department of Health licenses the company to provide tenants with access to community integration, but he emphasized that staff members are not permitted to restrain residents themselves.
He added that the company had already made notice to terminate the resident’s stay at the facility in August but that state law requires 30-day notice for an eviction of a vulnerable adult after a meeting with the resident seven days in advance of the notice.
He added that the company had increased staffing after losing the rental permit for the property on Wisconsin Avenue. He pointed out that the company received a citation from the Minnesota Department of Health because of due process issues after clients had to be removed from that property following the first rental permit revocation.
Sheikh Dukuly said, “My biggest worry is that there’s going to be something serious where we need to call the police. Now we can’t because I’m afraid I’m going to be losing the residential property each time I call the police.”
He added, “I feel like this is putting me in a tough spot where I can no longer call the police even if a crisis is happening. I’m afraid.”
When City Attorney Stacy Woods asked him if he understood that the property owner is responsible to assure that tenants do not engage in disorderly behavior, he reiterated the limits on evictions and said the group home may be required to keep the tenant even after the 30-day period until the person is accepted for housing elsewhere.
Anna Rollag, program coordinator for Berkeley Heights Homes, said she had felt unsafe around the resident, who had subsequently been removed from the house, but that staff had been limited in their ability to respond to his actions. As for noise complaints, she noted that staff had confiscated speakers but that the resident bought more.
“Obviously, we don’t have weapons or we can’t detain him,” she said, noting that tenants have the legal right to leave the property. “That’s why we are calling the police to come out and help us.”
She said many of the emergency calls related to another resident who is a paraplegic and often called 911 to go to a hospital due to pain.
Police Chief Tim Hoyt, who is also acting city manager, acknowledged that only one call had occurred after the removal of the client involved in the fire incident in September, and that related to a medical situation.
However, he expressed concern about some of the previous calls, arguing that staff should have called earlier than 23 hours after a client went missing in February, that clients had reported fights themselves and that one call reported that staff left a client unattended.
“Would it surprise you if we saw staff sleeping?” Hoyt asked. “They’ve responded to calls where staff had to be literally woken up to deal with an issue. Is that normal?”
Sheikh Dukuly responded that did not surprise him but argued that the company faced difficulty in finding staff and had taken corrective action. As for the missing person incident, he said the company typically waits 24 hours to file a report, pointing out that clients have the right to stay elsewhere if they wish. He said that in the meantime the company seeks to locate them by contacting relatives and friends.
However, Hoyt said, “If you need our help, and you have somebody that’s missing, you call immediately and we respond.”
The police chief also said, “We don’t ever want to hear someone say we can’t call the police. We want you to call us because we want to help you.”
Council comments
As for the arguments that the group home had to keep the resident involved in the fire incident until placement could be found, Councilmember John Elder said, “So our residents, the neighbors, and our police department has to pay the price for that?”
He added, “If the fact is the state can’t figure it out, and you can’t figure it out, I’m not going to have my home or my quality of life degenerated because somebody is in the wrong placement. That’s unacceptable. Period. It’s unacceptable at my house. It’s unacceptable down the block or three miles down the road.”
Sheikh Dukuly replied, “We’re in a business where our hands are tied.”
He argued that, overall, the company is serving a vulnerable population, many of whom have been homeless, and that many clients had been success stories who gained education and employment.
“Every time that we have a conflict, it seems as though we get punished for it,” he added. “We say let’s work together to do better.”
Councilmember Michael Isenberg responded by pointing to the staffing issues Sheikh Dukuly had mentioned.
“I would like to commend you for helping the people that you’re helping and doing the work that you’re doing,” Isenberg said. “By your own admission, though, you are unable to do this.”
To illustrate his point, he said, “I would love to be an NFL quarterback. I just can’t do it.”
London took issue with the number of group homes in New Hope, which he said has doubled since he first ran for the council.
“I do have an issue with what the state Legislature is allowing to occur,” he said. “The others may not, but I do. Sixty-five group homes in a 5-square-mile area is too much.”
He argued that some of the clients housed in residential settings should be in hospital-like settings instead.
“The state is failing these people, and there needs to be a better job done,” London said. “I’m in favor of shutting this residence down.”
The city decision prevents Berkeley Heights Homes from seeking a new rental license for three years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.