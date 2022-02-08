With a new city hall, New Hope will soon be looking for a new city manager.
The current man for the job, Kirk McDonald, announced he will retire June 1 after working in the role for the last 15 years and spending more than three decades working for the city.
In a Feb. 1 letter to Mayor Kathi Hemken and City Council members, McDonald wrote, “After 32 years of employment with the City of New Hope, I have decided it is time for me to join my wife in retirement.”
He said he decided to provide four months of notice to give the city enough time to decide how to fill the position.
“I will be glad to assist in the transition process any way I can,” McDonald wrote.
McDonald also served as community development director for New Hope for 17 years before taking on the job of city manager.
“I am proud of all the great projects and programs that have been completed over the years and have enjoyed working with a variety of elected officials, residents and local businesses and my peers in other communities,” McDonald wrote. “Most of all I have developed a deep appreciation for the dedicated employees I work with every day who do their best to make this city operate in an efficient and friendly manner. New Hope is very fortunate to have such a great work force.”
McDonald has used his leadership to bring financial stability and redevelopment to the city, according to a city statement announcing his retirement.
He and city staff have worked to redevelop the City Center while planning the construction and opening of a new city hall, police station and aquatic park, the statement says. Additionally, he has helped lead efforts to expand commercial and industrial businesses, develop housing and make infrastructure improvements.
He first joined the city as a management assistant in 1990. Before coming to New Hope, he worked as the Tonka Bay city administrator for five years.
The New Hope City Council will discuss a transition plan at an upcoming meeting, according to the city statement.
The council appoints the city manager and provides annual performance evaluations. The city manager then makes recommendations to the council for consideration.
“Council members and residents count on the city manager to provide complete and objective information about local operations, discuss the pros and cons of alternatives, and offer an assessment of the long-term consequences of decisions,” a description of the role on the city’s website states.
The city manager helps prepare a budget for the council to consider, oversees financial operations, serves as the council’s chief advisor and carries out the council’s policies, according to the description. Additionally, McDonald oversees the operation of the city on a day-to-day basis for the part-time council. He recruits, hires and supervises city staff members.
City manager goals
Last month, the New Hope City Council approved a lengthy list of goals for the city manager.
Redevelopment topped the detailed list, including coordination on the Windsor Ridge development and coordination with St. Therese Nursing Home on a three-year phased expansion or renovation of its campus. The document identified other redevelopment options at Winnetka Shopping Center, the District 281 bus garage site, multifamily housing properties on 62nd Avenue, Conductive Containers Inc. and AC Carlson.
The New Hope City Council also set a goal to acquire six new properties for scattered-site housing rehabilitation projects and pointed toward the potential acquisition of TreeHouse property.
One goal involved participation in the GreenStep Cities environmental program along with proactive enforcement regarding property maintenance and inspection.
Another goal related to infrastructure improvements, such as work in the Liberty Park neighborhood and the completion of the first phase of improvements at the city’s public works facility with progress in planning a second phase.
A goal related to parks and recreation, including the replacement of playground equipment at Hidden Valley Park, new picnic tables at Northwood Park, park lighting upgrades and the replacement of wooden park name signs. The city manager is set to finalize a roof replacement project at the city’s ice arena and lead work on the north rink. The city is looking to make clubhouse interior updates at the golf course, among other changes, and increase movies and music at the performance center.
Public safety remains a high priority for the council, including a goal to implement a new shared Joint Community Policing Partnership with Crystal, Robbinsdale and Hennepin County. The city manager is to hire new police officers in anticipation of departures and retirements. Wellness checks are set to expand to community service officers and police clerks.
The city manager is directed to continue to support and coordinate with the West Metro Fire-Rescue District in partnership with Crystal.
Other goals relate to financial oversight; IT services and computer replacements; plans for a new website; seeking feedback from residents through a citywide survey; staffing transitions; emerald ash borer tree removal and replacement on public property; working on recycling and other waste-related programs; communications with the council and other local governments; pursuing grants; and planning for 2022 elections.
