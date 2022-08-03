This year’s primary will narrow the field of candidates for two seats on the New Hope City Council from five candidates to four, who will go on to compete in November.
Two incumbents, Jonathan London and John A. Elder, are running for re-election. Michael J. Daly II, Don Siler and Joseph W. Theuri also filed for the seats.
Theuri did not respond to requests to participate in this guide.
The primary Tuesday, Aug. 9, will eliminate one of the five candidates, with four candidates moving on to the general election. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the general election will serve on the New Hope City Council for the next term starting in January.
All New Hope City Council seats are elected as at-large positions, meaning all voters in the city can vote for candidates rather than solely those in a particular ward.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 9, but eligible voters can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
More city-specific information is available at newhopemn.gov/city_hall/city_clerk/elections.
Michael J. Daly II
Education: B.A. Indiana University; telecommunications, and communication and culture
Occupation: Restaurant manager
Qualifications: I have made myself familiar with many of the city’s issues and the citizens’ concerns over the last several years. I also have a strong understanding of financial responsibility and budgeting. I enjoy volunteering in the community as a way make a positive impact in the community. I look forward to learning more about what the residents of New Hope expect from their local leaders so that I can continue to contribute to the local community.
Contact info: mikedaly4nhcitycouncil@yahoo.com
Why are you running for the New Hope City Council?
I think there is a shortage of quality candidates that want to make a positive impact and represent all the residents of New Hope. I want to make sure everyone’s voices are heard when it comes to issues that affect the people of New Hope. It’s still a learning process for me as a first-time candidate, but it has been exciting and interesting.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the city and how would you address them?
I feel like a major concern right now is property taxes. The increases over the last couple years have been absurd. I believe the way perceived property values are used to determine tax rates needs to be reassessed.
I also think becoming more environmentally conscious should be a focus. Being environmentally friendly can also be more fiscally responsible, so it’s important that we explore these options.
The world has changed significantly over the last few years, and I think it’s important that all the programs and projects of the city are being challenged on a regular basis. I am hoping for the opportunity to help the city of New Hope and all of its residents continue to thrive.
John A. Elder
Education: Master’s in Public Safety Administration
Occupation: Captain of the Emergency Services Bureau of the Isanti County Sheriff Office
Qualifications: New Hope City Council - 14 years. Served as mayor pro tem. Board of the Basset Creek Watershed District. Board of West Metro Fire and Rescue. Member of Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Volunteer at St. Joe’s church in New Hope. Former DARE officer in New Hope. Former Cub Master Pack 126
Contact info: None provided
Why are you running for the New Hope City Council?
I am married, have three children, three grandchildren and one dog. I have lived in my home in New Hope since 1988. I work on getting solutions to difficult problems. I approve of hiring from within the city when possible and fully support city staff and our police department. I attend council meetings well prepared. I meet with residents to discuss their concerns then talk to staff to correct an issue. I know that it takes the whole council and staff to solve problems and make progress. Currently, I am working with residents to solve a group home problem. I always return calls, emails and text messages from constituents. In the last four years, I have been part of the council during the process of building a new city hall, aquatic center, civic center park, the catch basin on Boone and the scattered site housing program, just to name a few. I have visited nursing homes, schools, and community organizations, giving talks on public safety, police issues and fraud. I have enjoyed my years on the council, and I am asking for your vote.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the city and how would you address them?
Group homes: By law, we have no ability to limit the number of group homes in New Hope. We can, however, hold them accountable for following the rules. I will continue to protect those who are negatively impacted by improperly run group homes.
Public Safety: People need to feel safe in our community. I will continue to support the strong work of our police and fire personnel to ensure transparency and ethical strong performance set forth in the 21st Century Policing Guidelines.
Taxation: I will continue to work with department heads and our city manager to ensure spending is thoughtful and necessary. Oversight and guidance will continue by me and our council.
Jonathan D. London
Education: B.B.A. University of Wisconsin, triple major: accounting, economics and finance, international business certificate
Occupation: Investment manager
Qualifications: I have been a significant catalyst for improvement since 2014. I have served on the City Council for two terms and previously served as chairman of the Citizen Advisory Commission. I have lived in New Hope for more than four decades.
Contact info: facebook.com/JonathanDLondonforNewHopeCityCouncil
Why are you running for the New Hope City Council?
I am running for New Hope City Council because I want to further strengthen the city of New Hope. I am passionate about the city I have lived in for more than 40 years. I will continue to strengthen the performance and accountability reporting I introduced in 2015 so residents can assess how well New Hope is performing (i.e., comparative tax rates, street conditions, crime statistics). I will also continue to improve our aging infrastructure without supporting new debt issuance and champion high-quality commercial and residential redevelopment. I also support an open city manager search to identify a highly qualified experienced candidate with a fresh perspective and ideas. Lastly, I am for greater fiscal restraints as my property taxes have increased more than 9% each of the last three years.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the city and how would you address them?
Managing the level of spending set in the city budget which in turn sets property taxes is a top priority.
The most significant issue for the city is public safety, which is complex. Public safety is more than half of the city’s $16.2 million annual general fund expenditures. That is why I requested the reinstatement of the police annual report (NHPD Annual Report) found on the city website, after not being produced for several years. I am for effective and accountable public safety.
The second greatest cost to the city is the maintenance and replacement of infrastructure; roads, sewers and water. I requested a 10-year rolling street maintenance plan to better manage infrastructure without future debt issuance.
Another key priority is an effective community development and code enforcement department (i.e., rental licenses, property maintenance, weeds, parking). Plus, the Scattered Site Housing Program will continue to be a priority as it offers enticing new or remodeled homes to future residents. There are numerous residential and commercial sites prime for redevelopment.
Don Siler
Education: B.S. Health Sciences - kinesiology, University of Wyoming; B.S. in mechanical engineering, University of Wyoming
Occupation: Mechanical design engineer
Qualifications: I’ve held leadership positions in multiple jobs, college groups and high school student council – this would be my first elected government role.
Contact info: donsiler4cc@gmail.com
Why are you running for the New Hope City Council?
I would like to put my time and energy toward keeping New Hope a great place to live. I bring a fresh set of eyes and ears to help the City Council deal with new issues and to address the concerns that seem to come up repeatedly with no answers.
Which issues do you believe are the most significant for the city and how would you address them?
The most immediate issue will be the new city manager. I have concerns that the former chief of police could become the person largely in charge of setting the police budget – this feels like a conflict of interest, at best. It will be important to ensure transparency with that transition and require the City Council to do its best to keep taxes from rising exponentially, as many of us have felt.
Next, I want to make sure that homes in New Hope don’t get pushed into the hands of hedge funds and corporations. Cities around the country are starting to see these groups lock down large numbers of properties – properties that will never come back on the market. This can have the dual effect of artificially raising prices while decreasing the housing stock. I would like to see people be able to buy homes to actually live in them.
Additionally, I would like to make sure New Hope can successfully navigate the coming years of warmer, drier weather. This could include incentivizing yards with more native grasses, get more trees planted to overcome the loss of ash trees, or harvesting and controlling rainwater.
