Two New Hope City Council members and two challengers advanced to the general election during the Aug. 9 primary.
Unofficial results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office indicate that voters eliminated Joseph W. Theuri from the contest while advancing the other four candidates.
Theuri had not participated in a League of Women Voters candidate forum or the Sun Post’s primary voters guide. He received 204 votes, or nearly 5.4% of the total cast in the contest, according to the unofficial results.
Councilmember John A. Elder received the most votes, at 1,392 or about nearly 37% of the total, according to the reported results. Councilmember Jonathan D. London followed with 1,111, or about 29% of the total.
Challenger Don Siler received 582 votes, or about 15% of the total, while Michael J. Daly II received 520 votes, or nearly 14% of the total.
Voters could cast ballots for up to two candidates in the competition for two council seats. All New Hope City Council seats are elected as at-large positions, meaning all voters in the city can vote for candidates rather than solely those in a particular ward.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8, will serve on the New Hope City Council for the next term starting in January.
