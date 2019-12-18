The New Hope City Council stuck to its 2020 budgeting plan from September, formally approving the numbers that include a 10% tax levy increase at its Dec. 9 meeting.
A total of 8.72% of the levy will be dedicated to pay for the construction of a new community pool and the revamp of Civic Center Park. Due to the payment of those bonding packages, a maintenance plan for the new police station and city hall will be deferred until 2021.
Changes to the budget include several increases: $480,000 in standard staff member wage increases, $80,000 per the West Metro Fire-Rescue Department Joint Powers Agreement, $59,000 to cover election costs (three elections, including a presidential primary), $32,000 for an expanded IT budget, and $20,000 in janitorial services to clean the new, larger city hall building.
An estimated $700,000 in operational costs for the community pool is expected to be partially or completely offset by revenues in its first year. The pool is slated to open in the early summer.
Although the tax levy is increasing by 10%, the city’s tax capacity has also increased and the estimated tax rate is expected to decrease from 66.6% to 64.55%. Thus, the estimated impact to property owners is a 3% increase. For homes valued between $150,000 and $400,000, the tax increase is estimated from $28 to $87.
Councilmember Jonathon London commented that the city portion of his property tax had nearly doubled since 2013 and called the series of levy increases by the city “unsustainable.”
Mayor Kathi Hemken said that the increases were due to development like the new city hall, and reminded the city council that it had agreed to forgo expensive projects that require bonding for 10 years.
London said that “pay-as-you-go” approach to city finance would take some discipline, but would be “fantastic” for the city moving forward.
View the budget in full at newhopemn.gov/finance.
